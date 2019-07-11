Softball
Davenport North 3, Iowa City West 1: Molly Freeman had three hits, including a double, and an RBI as Davenport North won its regional quarterfinal 3-1 on Thursday.
Cristal Baker picked up the win for the Wildcats (12-19) as Iowa City West could only manage a single second-inning run.
North advances to take on 29-6 Ottumwa in Saturday's Class 5A Region 7 semifinal.
North took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and never trailed in the game.
Ivy Wilmington and Layla Muhammad also drove in runs for the Wildcats.
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Clinton 3: Through four innings, Clinton appeared poised to upset Wahlert, but a five-run fifth put Wahlert ahead for good in the regional quarterfinal Thursday.
Madison Meggenberg, who finished 2-3 with a double, drove in the first run of the game for Clinton in the fourth inning. Pitcher Lauren Brennan followed with a two-run homer to stake Clinton to a 3-0 lead.
Brennan ran into trouble in the fifth, though, and Wahlert scored three more in the sixth off reliever Natalie Dornbush to put the game away.
Western Dubuque 5, Maquoketa 1: Western Dubuque scored four in the first and Maquoketa couldn't recover in a regional quarterfinal win Thursday.
Clare Hackman and Tenley Cavanagh doubled for Maquoketa, but those were the only hits the Cardinals could manage in the loss.
Western Dubuque will face Dubuque Wahlert in the regional semifinal.
