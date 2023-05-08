Girls golf

Spartans claim MAC title: Fueled by the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and runner-up, Pleasant Valley posted a team score of 338 to clip North Scott by 12 strokes at Kewanee Dunes.

Maura Peters carded a 5-over 77 to finish as the individual MAC champ. She shot a 37 on the front-nine, highlighted by a birdie on the Par-5 seventh. Teammate Anna Weinberger was second with an 80, also firing a 37 on the first nine holes.

Peters was named the MAC Player of the Year. Isabella Steele fired an 84 to finish fifth for the Spartans.

North Scott recorded a team score of 350 off the strength of an 81 from Kaycee Newman and an 83 by Ella Loehr, placing them third and fourth, respectively. Addison Eckhardt (92) and Kalina Stoefen (94) each finished in the top-10.

Bettendorf (375), Central DeWitt (396) and Davenport West (451) rounded out the top-five. The Bulldogs had three in the top-11, paced by Annabelle Donohoo's 87. Davenport North's Grace Kemp (95) rounded out the top-10.

Boys soccer

Davenport North 6, Davenport Central 1: Four goals in the opening half spurred the Wildcats to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory on Monday night at Brady Street Stadium over the Blue Devils.

North (8-7, 5-3 MAC) beat both of its city rivals and only allowed the one goal to both of them. Sam Stachula struck first for the Wildcats within the first two minutes and Max Stachula scored as time expired in the first 40 minutes.

Two more goals were added by the Wildcats in the second half. No stats were reported online for Central (3-9, 2-6).

Boys district tennis

Class 2A at Iowa City Liberty: It was a struggle for Davenport North as both of its singles players and doubles tandems lost first round matches at Iowa City Liberty High School.

The Wildcats' duo of Carter Sweeney and Cory Massengale came the closest to forcing a third set, but fell 6-3, 7-5.

Class 2A at Cedar Rapids Prairie: North Scott freshman Lucas Persson needed three sets to reach the semis, then he dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match to come up one win shy of a state tourney berth at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School.

The right-hander rebounded with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph in the third place match. He was the three seed in the singles bracket and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. Persson won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to advance.

The Lancers' Tristan Moore won his first round match 6-3, 6-3 before bowing out in the quarters. Both of their doubles teams dropped first round matches.