Boys tennis
PV cruises to home invite title: Host Pleasant Valley won all six singles and all three doubles brackets on its way to sweeping its eight-team invitational Saturday.
Davenport North, which accumulated five second places took second in the team standings, with Pleasant Valley's JV team third.
The Spartans' Justin Sehlin lost just one game in three matches to win the No. 1 singles title, teammate Nathan Wong repeated that feat at No. 2 singles and Jake Dolphin swept the No. 3 singles bracket with a trio of 8-0 matches.
Muneeb Nadeen (No. 4), Brady Adams (No. 5) and Mazen Alsheikha (No. 6) also claimed singles titles for PV. Dolphin and Wong (No. 1), Luke Brunsvold and Sehlin (No. 2) and Adams and Nadeem (No. 3) claimed the doubles titles.
Baseball
Panthers take two from Rocks: United Township used a late rally in Game 1 and early offense in Game 2 to slug its way to a Western Big Six sweep of Rock Island on Saturday.
With the 7-6 and 12-8 wins, UT improves to 5-8, 2-5 in the Big Six. Rock Island fell to 8-12-1, and 3-4 in conference play.
Panther right fielder David Thiem provided the game-winning hit in the seventh inning of Game 1 for UT, smacking a sharp single into left field to drive in Tyler Runkle and Caden Holesinger to cap the five-run comeback.
Rock Island was staked to a 6-2 lead when catcher Jesse Linch hit a two-run homer in the seventh, but Rocky coach Jay Wayland was forced to pull starting pitcher Spencer Hasselroth after six innings because of a high pitch count, and UT took advantage.
In the second game, UT scored five runs in the first two innings and kept the offense going. Runkle went 4-for-4 with the homer, a double to center field and two singles, knocking in seven of the Panthers’ 12 runs.
— Tom Schoeder, sports@qconline.com
Softball
Moline sweeps Alleman: The Moline softball team capped a very successful week the way it began.
Having topped Western Big Six Conference rival Alleman in a nonconference tilt this past Monday, the Maroons welcomed the Pioneers to Bob Seitz Field for Saturday's conference doubleheader and were able to notch two more wins.
Using a four-run first inning as the launching pad for a 9-4 victory in the opener, Moline got a stout defensive effort and strong pitching from Lindsey Glass in the second game, with Sydney Jensen's sixth-inning RBI single the difference in a 2-1 Maroon win.
Besides evening the 15-6 Maroons' conference mark at 3-3, Saturday's sweep added to an ongoing six-game winning streak that included two wins over last year's Class 2A state runner-up, Beecher.
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com
