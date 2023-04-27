Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0: The Class 4A 16th-ranked Spartans posted a Mississippi Athletic Conference shutout over the 15th-ranked Muskies on Thursday night on the road.

It keeps PV (7-1, 5-1 MAC) a game back of Assumption and tied in the win-loss column with Bettendorf in the league standings. The Spartans led 1-0 at the half and added two goals in the final 40 minutes.

Muscatine (5-3, 3-2) has lost two of its last three matches after winning four straight.

North Scott 6, Davenport Central 4: Ignited by a hat trick from senior Miguel Kruppe, the Lancers secured a high-scoring Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over the Blue Devils on Thursday night.

North Scott (5-5, 3-3 MAC) tallied 29 total shots and 19 of them on frame. It recorded six corner kicks over the course of the 80-minute match. Liam Regan added two goals for the Lancers and dished out two assists while Carter Atkins scored the other goal.

No stats were reported for Central (2-7, 1-4).

Davenport North 8, Clinton 5: The Wildcats held off a furious rally by the River Kings to post a Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph on Thursday night.

North (6-4, 4-2 MAC) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders with four first-half goals to lead 4-0. Then, Clinton (3-6, 1-5) roared back with five goals in the final half, but the Wildcats nearly matched it with four additional goals to prevail.

No stats by either team were reported online.

Bettendorf 8, Davenport West 0: Six first-half goals fueled the Class 4A 11th-ranked Bulldogs to a clean sheet victory over the Falcons in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Twenty-three total shots were taken by Bettendorf (7-2, 5-1 MAC) as junior Chase Wakefield tallied two goals to pace its offense. Six others scored once, including Landon Potts who distributed two assists.

No stats were reported for West (1-7, 0-6).

Softball

Moline 12, Alleman 1: The Maroons broke through with all of their runs over two innings to claim a Western Big 6 Conference triumph on Thursday night at home.

It was a scoreless contest through two full innings, then Moline (7-8, 5-3 WB6) busted out the offense with four runs in the bottom of the third then plated eight in the fourth to lead by double figures.

A scoreless top of the fifth enacted the run-rule win. Alleman (1-12, 1-8) avoided the shutout with a run in the top half of the fourth on an RBI single from Sydnee Ganahl.

The Pioneers had four hits on the night and recorded four stolen bases. No stats were reported for Moline.