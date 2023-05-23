Boys golf

Rockow, Wapello placed top-10 at state: Durant's Collier Rockow fired his second straight 75 to record a two-day total of a 8-over 150 to finish in a three-way tie for ninth at the Class 2A state meet held at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey finished tied for seventh with a 7-over par. He fired two birdies on the front-nine, but it came with three bogeys and a double bogey. His final nine holes, he shot 2-over par.

Rockow kicked off his day on the back-nine with a birdie on the Par-5 14th, but then recorded four straight bogeys to finish his first few holes. He pocketed two more birdies on No. 1 and No. 4 before playing his last three holes at 3-over par.

Wapello placed sixth in the team race with a 678 over the two rounds. It was the first team in, slotted in ninth. It moved up three spots to record a higher finish than last spring.

Cooper Garrison shot five strokes better to be the low golfer in the Indians lineup. Casey Short (172), Zach Harbison (173) and Codder Malcolm (178) rounded out their scoring four.

Boys tennis

Adekunle, Ingram reach doubles semis: Two local doubles teams competed in the boys state tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City Tuesday.

Pleasant Valley’s duo of Folu Adekunle and Aaron Ingram advanced to the semifinals with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-4 win over Linn-Marr’s Garrett Bauemeister and Jackson Kramer in the first round and a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Iowa City West’s Shivy Mannengi and Samir Singh in the quarterfinals.

Adekunle and Ingram will face Mason City’s Justin Yarahmadi and Reed Kruger in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Bettendorf’s Jack Reilly and Robert Matera also competed Tuesday. The duo dropped its first match of the tournament to Waukee Northwest’s Kellen Croatt and Jake Nelson, 7-5, 6-0.

Reilly and Matera finished their day with two wins in the consolation bracket, downing pairs from Cedar Rapids Washington and Marshalltown.

Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley had individuals compete Tuesday. The Bulldogs’ Noah Gehler and the Spartans’ Jatin Kodavatiganti both went 1-2 on the day.

Girls soccer

North Scott 8, Burlington Notre Dame 0: The Lancers took down the Nikes at home to advance to the Class 2A regional finals. North Scott (12-3) will host Central DeWitt (10-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

The Sabers and Lady Lancers have already met once this season. On April 11, North Scott took down Central DeWitt, 3-0, at home.

Central DeWitt 4, Mount Pleasant 1: The Sabers beat the Panthers to secure their spot in the regional finals. Central DeWitt is the No. 2 seed Class 2A Region 3 bracket, sitting behind top-seeded North Scott.

Mount Pleasant (11-6) came into its matchup with Central DeWitt riding a great deal of momentum. The Panthers defeated the Maquoketa Cardinals, 10-0, in the regional quarterfinals.

Muscatine 7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0: The Muskies beat the Cougars at home Tuesday to move on to the Class 3A regional finals. Muscatine will take on Dowling Catholic (9-6) on Thursday with a state tournament berth at stake. Action between the Maroons and Muskies will begin at 7 p.m. at Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines.

Bettendorf 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0: The Bulldogs shut out the Hawks at home to make the Class 3A regional finals. Bettendorf scored six goals in the first half against Prairie.

Ankeny Centennial (9-6) will host Bettendorf (13-3) in the regional finals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Geneseo 3, Morton 2: The Maple Leafs got up early and held off the Potters late to secure a spot in the Illinois Class 2A Dunlap sectional final on Friday night against Peoria Notre Dame.

Geneseo went into the locker room up 2-0 at the half with goals in the 13th and 24th minute. It added another one in the 47th minute, but Morton responded with two goals, including one with under 10 minutes left.

Softball

Peru St. Bede 6, Ridgewood 1: The Spartans were unable to overcome the power of St. Bede in their Class 1A sectional semifinal loss on Tuesday night at St. Bede.

Ridgewood had three players notched a hit, including Clara Franks and Becca Lindsey recording doubles. Mya Brown tossed over five innings in the circle, striking out seven and allowing three earned runs.