Pleasant Valley prevailed in a battle between the top two teams in the Class 5A Iowa softball rankings, topping Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-0 as part of a 3-0 day at the Linn-Mar/Alburnett Softball Classic.
Emily Wood drove in PV's only run in the third inning, but it was the only one the Spartans needed as winning pitcher Ellie Spelhaug shut down the top-ranked Cougars, with Kennedy managing only one hit in the game.
Ellie Spelhaug also got the win in a 12-0, three-inning shutout of Alburnet that featured a home run from Carli Spelhaug.
Alexia Lara helped complete the trio of shutouts for PV as the winning pitcher in a 4-0 victory over 4A 15th-ranked Waverly Shellrock.
Baseball
Davenport Central splits pair: The Blue Devils were left with a pair of very different results from a pair of games Saturday, as a pair of seven-run innings led them to a 14-1 win over Western Dubuque, but that offense got shut down in a 6-0 loss to Dowling Central.
Nick Fleming had three hits and three RBIs and Adin Delarosa and Spencer Darland added three hits and two RBIs in the win over Western Dubuque. Caleb Evans got the win on the mound.
Nathan Steenblock took the loss for the Blue Devils against Dowling.
Pleasant Valley gets split at tourney: Pleasant Valley split a pair of Brent Prange Classic games Saturday, beating Gilbert 4-2 but falling to Johnston 4-1.
Max Slavens got a pair of doubles against Gilbert, and Will Christopherson got the win on the mound as PV rallied for two runs in the fifth inning to grab a 3-2 lead.
The Spartans managed only three hits in the loss to Johnston.
