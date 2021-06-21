Prep report: PV remains unbeaten with sweep of Clinton

The offensive standouts were many for the Muskies, who out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11. Doug Custis went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. No. 9 batter Reed Ulses was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. And just about everyone else in between contributed to the victory in which 10 players scored, eight had hits, and seven drove in runs.

Bettendorf leadoff batter Zach Garton led his team’s attack with a 4-for-4 effort that included scoring three runs and driving in one. Klayton Bolkema and Jacob Ripple each drove in two runs.

After Game 1, Muscatine had a 13-6 record and the Bulldogs were 5-13.

Softball

Davenport Assumption 3-4, Central DeWitt 0-2: The Davenport Assumption Knights took different routes to victories in Monday's 3-0, 4-2 sweep of visiting Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the St. Vincent's Center. In the opener, the Knights scored all three runs in the first inning and held on. In the nightcap, three runs in the sixth did the trick as the Sabers scores once in the first and once in the seventh.