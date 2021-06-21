Prep report: PV remains unbeaten with sweep of Clinton

Baseball
Pleasant Valley 4-8, Clinton 0-2: Pleasant Valley pitchers allowed just five hits over 14 innings on Monday evening as the top-ranked Spartans swept a home Mississippi Athletic Conference twin bill against Clinton.
PV (16-0, 10-0 MAC) won the opener behind the combined two-hitter of starter Seth Clauson and Barrett Lindmark. Alex Clemons, AJ Bynum and Alex Melvin combined for a three-hitter in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Spartans opened with a 3-spot in the first inning and added a single tally in the third. The Spartans out-hit the River Kings 9-2 as Lindmark was 4 for 4 with a run scored. Clemons drove in all four Spartans runs. Seth Clauson allowed both hits in his four innings of work as he walked three and struck out eight. Lindmark pitched three perfect innings, striking out two.
Lindmark and Ryan Mumey each had two hits to pace the 10-hit attack in Game 2 when Mumey and Clauson each drove in two runs.
Muscatine 17, Bettendorf 7: Despite giving up three runs in the first inning and trailing through four, the Muscatine Muskies exploded for a 17-7 victory in the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twinbill in Bettendorf. The second game was not completed at deadline
The Muskies exploded for 15 runs in their final three at-bats in the opener after trailing 4-2 through four innings.
The offensive standouts were many for the Muskies, who out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11. Doug Custis went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. No. 9 batter Reed Ulses was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. And just about everyone else in between contributed to the victory in which 10 players scored, eight had hits, and seven drove in runs.
Bettendorf leadoff batter Zach Garton led his team’s attack with a 4-for-4 effort that included scoring three runs and driving in one. Klayton Bolkema and Jacob Ripple each drove in two runs.
After Game 1, Muscatine had a 13-6 record and the Bulldogs were 5-13.
Softball
Davenport Assumption 3-4, Central DeWitt 0-2: The Davenport Assumption Knights took different routes to victories in Monday's 3-0, 4-2 sweep of visiting Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at the St. Vincent's Center. In the opener, the Knights scored all three runs in the first inning and held on. In the nightcap, three runs in the sixth did the trick as the Sabers scores once in the first and once in the seventh.
In the opener, Bella Nigey pitched a three-hitter, allowing only three singles, while striking out 11. Maddie Loken, Sydney Roe and Katie Anderson all drove in runs for the Knights, who scored twice in the first and once in the second. Both Anna Wohlers and Roe collected two hits each as the Knights totaled nine base knocks.
Helen Sons came up with the RBI single in the sixth that started that rally, delivering what proved to be the game-winning run. Six Knights each had one hit with Wohlers and Lauren Loken also driving in runs. The Sabers made the most of their hits, using two of their three hits to score twice off winning pitcher Lea Maro. Nigey came in in the seventh to record the save on a yield of one hit while striking out two.
Pleasant Valley 15-16, Clinton 1-2: The short drive resulted in some quick work for the Pleasant Valley High School softball team that destroyed Clinton 15-1, 16-2 in Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex. The first game ended after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Kasey Kane drove in four runs, Reagan Hassel drove in three and Sophia Lindquist drove in a pair in the opening-game victory and Lindquist and Emily Wood combined on the 1-hitter.
Jessi Myeyer drove in three in the nightcap as Lindquist (3 for 5), Hassel and Jessie Clemons each drove in two runs.
Davenport North 11-10, Davenport Central 0-1: It was an enjoyable senior night for the Davenport North Wildcats as they swept winless cross-town rival Central 11-0 and 10-1 Monday in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
North (17-9) has now won six in a row. Central dropped to 0-17.
Yanna Roberts (4 for 4) and Ivy Wilmington (3 for 3) led North's 16-hit attack in the opener as pitchers Morgan Newmyer and Cristal Baker checked the Blue Devils on three singles.
In the nightcap, the bottom of the order did most of the offensive damage. Wilmington and Jordan Burch had identical lines of 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs each. Central had nine hits in that game, with Katie Hickenbottom going 3 for 4.