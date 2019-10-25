Pleasant Valley stopped Linn-Mar quarterback Marcus Orr on the 1-yard line and time expired before it could get another play off as the Spartans clung to a 29-28 win.
Caden Kipper's 11-yard TD run had made it 28-27 Linn-Mar and PV opted to go for two. The Spartans converted to take the lead.
The teams were tied 14-14 at the half and traded leads throughout the second half.
Pleasant Valley finished the year 4-5 after sending Linn-Mar to 6-3 with its first district loss.
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Central DeWitt 21: Clear Creek-Amana scored 28 unanswered to blow open a tie game and then held on to top Central DeWitt on Friday.
The loss dropped Central DeWitt to 3-6 on the season. Clear Creek-Amana improved to 5-4.
After CCA scored first, the Sabers came back to tie the game 7-7.
That's when CCA's run started. By the time the third quarter was done, Central DeWitt was down 35-7. Two late touchdowns pulled the Sabers closer, but not enough to erase the deficit.
Iowa City Liberty 56, Clinton 0: Iowa City Liberty scored 42 points in the first half to send Clinton to a winless season.
The loss to Liberty, which was eyeing a playoff spot, left the River Kings 0-9 on the season.
