Prep report QCT

Erie-Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20: Erie-Prophetstown exploded for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win in the first round of the Illinois Class 2A playoffs at Wayne Hein Memorial Field.
Senior quarterback Kolby Franks finished with six touchdowns and 260 total yards for E-P, which outscored Clifton Central 28-0 in the fourth quarter, capping things with a 99-yard interception return by Jase Grunder.
Franks made it known from the first drive that he was going to be a problem. On a fourth-and-two, he found open space on the left side and outran the secondary for a 35-yard score.
He later took a quarterback draw through a hole on the right side and ran into the end zone untouched to make it 14-0 with 4:10 left in the second quarter.
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42: Rockridge had No. 3-ranked Downs Tri-Valley on the ropes all day but ultimately had no answer for Tri-Valley quarterback Andrew Petrilli.
Petrilli amassed 513 yards of total offense and scored the last of his six touchdowns on a 5-yard run with a minute, 16 seconds remaining to give his team a come from-behind victory.
Rockridge held a 42-41 lead and recovered a Tri-Valley fumble with 3:39 remaining. But the Vikings (10-0) got the ball back after a punt and Petrilli led them down the field to score the go-ahead points. They then stopped Rockridge on downs with 20 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Petrilli carried 32 times for 315 yards and four touchdowns and also completed 5 of 7 passes for another 198 yards and two scores.
Rockridge (5-5) twice had leads of 14 points in the contest against a team that has trailed in only one other game all season.
The two teams combined for 1,007 total yards. Tri-Valley produced 591 yards and Rockridge 416. Rockets quarterback Brayden Deem was almost as effective as Petrilli with 246 yards passing and 77 yards rushing.
Sterling Newman 33, Mercer County 24: Mercer County nearly overcame a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter before going down to defeat in the Class 2A playoff opener.
Following a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown by junior Brecken Heinrichs 14 seconds into the fourth, the Golden Eagles got within single digits on a Matthew Lucas 1-yard TD sneak with 4:29 remaining.
Sterling Newman (7-3) was not assured of victory until linebacker Ethan Van Landuit's interception with 2:17 left to play.