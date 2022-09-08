Prep report: Rock Island volleyball tops Sterling

Volleyball

Rocks cruise to sweep: Rock Island pulled away in the first set then built a big lead and held on in the second to grab a 25-13, 25-18 Western Big 6 victory over Sterling Thursday.

The win moves the Rocks to 2-1 in the conference, 5-5 overall.

Sterling is still seeking its first Big 6 win of the season, falling to 0-3 in conference and 2-5 overall.

Boys soccer

Morton upends Geneseo: While Geneseo boys soccer sits unbeaten in the Western Big 6, it couldn't stop Peoria-area power Morton on Thursday.

The Potters sent the Leafs to a 5-1 loss.