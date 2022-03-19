PREP REPORT: Rock Island wins Byron Invitational

Girls soccer

Rock Island claims Byron Invitational title: Rock Island only scored two goals during its three games at the Byron Invitational Saturday.

Goaltender Addie Bomelyn made them stand up.

Bomelyn pitched three shutouts as the Rocks beat Rochelle and Indian Creek 1-0 before topping the hosts on penalty kicks.

Rock Island's Olivia Samuelson scored off an assist from Olivia Bowman to tally the game-winner against Rochelle.

Samuelson then registered the assist as Ywa Hay Paw tallied the only goal of the match against Indian Creek.

Baseball

Moline splits pair: For 11 of the 12 innings Moline played Saturday in Edwardsville at the PBR Kickoff Classic, the Maroons were engaged in close battles.

The other inning got away from them.

Huntley scored 15 runs in the fifth inning to beat Moline 19-3 in the opener in a game that was 4-3 entering the fifth.

Moline avoided a similar fate against Joliet West, however, taking the lead with two runs in the sixth inning and holding on to win 9-8.

Maddux Dieckman picked up the win against West, but the star of the game was Seamus Boyle, who tallied four hits including a double and a triple and drove in four runs. Hunter Warren added three hits, a double and two RBIs for the Maroons against West.

Josh Morales had two RBIs for Moline against Huntley.

