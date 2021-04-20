Prep report: Spartans win Gateway Classic

Boys track and field

Spartans win Gateway Classic: Sparked by four event wins and five runner-up finishes, the Pleasant Valley boys track and field team won the 100th annual Gateway Classic at the River King & Queen Athletic Complex in Clinton.

Pleasant Valley finished with 145 points, followed by North Scott (102) and Northeast (95) in the seven-team meet.

Rocco D'Antico (3,200) and Max Doran (110 hurdles) won events for the Spartans along with the shuttle hurdle and 400 relays. Doran was on both of those relays. Sprinter Makhi Wilson, the anchor on that 400 relay, was second in the 100 and 200.

Muscatine's Nolan Recker prevailed in the discus (157-0) and Clinton's Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-1) while Camanche's Adam Dunlap took the high jump and Tucker Dickherber won the long jump.

Camanche's Jordan Lawrence finished first in the 100 in 11.39 seconds.

Northeast collected first place in five events, including the sprint medley, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

The Gateway Classic is the longest-running high school track and field meet in Iowa.

Girls soccer