Prep report: Spartans win Gateway Classic

Boys track and field
Spartans win Gateway Classic: Sparked by four event wins and five runner-up finishes, the Pleasant Valley boys track and field team won the 100th annual Gateway Classic at the River King & Queen Athletic Complex in Clinton.
Pleasant Valley finished with 145 points, followed by North Scott (102) and Northeast (95) in the seven-team meet.
Rocco D'Antico (3,200) and Max Doran (110 hurdles) won events for the Spartans along with the shuttle hurdle and 400 relays. Doran was on both of those relays. Sprinter Makhi Wilson, the anchor on that 400 relay, was second in the 100 and 200.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker prevailed in the discus (157-0) and Clinton's Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-1) while Camanche's Adam Dunlap took the high jump and Tucker Dickherber won the long jump.
Camanche's Jordan Lawrence finished first in the 100 in 11.39 seconds.
Northeast collected first place in five events, including the sprint medley, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
The Gateway Classic is the longest-running high school track and field meet in Iowa.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 9, Central DeWitt 0: Autumn Skahill had four goals while Avery Horner chipped in three goals and two assists as Bettendorf blew past Central DeWitt in a conference match in DeWitt.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 3-0) built a 4-0 lead at halftime and tacked on five more goals in the final 40 minutes.
Abby Schafer and Sophie Utsinger also scored for Bettendorf. Freshman Peyton Markham had three assists and junior Riley Markham had two.
Pleasant Valley 2, Davenport Central 0: Despite a 35-2 advantage in shots and a 19-1 edge in shots on goal, PV could muster only two goals Tuesday night in its conference win over Central at Brady Street Stadium.
Addie Kerkhoff scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute and Morgan Russmann added the second score in the 31st minute off an assist from Camryn Woods.
Keeper Addie Ford had 17 saves for Central (1-4, 1-3).
PV (8-0, 3-0) plays host to Moline on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Geneseo 4, Dixon 3: Taylor DeSplinter scored in the final minute as Geneseo beat Dixon on Tuesday night in the season opener at Geneseo High School.
The Maple Leafs held a 2-1 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Brooke Harms and a penalty kick from DeSplinter. Geneseo, in fact, led 3-1 before Dixon rallied with two goals in about a five-minute stretch to tie it.
Then with about 40 seconds left, DeSplinter tallied the game winner.
Volleyball
Moline 2, Quincy 0: After beating Quincy in straight sets last month at home, Moline did the same Tuesday night on the road.
The Maroons recorded a 25-14, 25-21 win over the Blue Devils. Coach Sarah Fetter's team improved to 17-3 overall, 10-3 in conference play.
Moline closes league play Thursday at United Township.