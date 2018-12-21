Girls basketball
Assumption 66, Clinton 51: Allie Timmons scored 24 points and Anna Wohlers added 18 points to lead Assumption as it methodically pulled away from Clinton on Friday night.
The Knights (6-5) outscored the River Kings in every quarter on their way to their fourth win in a row.
Clinton, which fell to 3-5 in the MAC, was led by Megan Gandrup with 25 points. Macy Mulholland finished with 11 points.
Lauren Herrig added 12 points on four 3s for Assumption.
North Scott 64, Davenport Central 19: North Scott held Davenport Central scoreless in the first quarter and cruised to a MAC win Friday.
Grace Boffeli scored 15 points to lead North Scott (9-1) and Presley Case chipped in 10. Fourteen players scored for the Lancers.
Kariana Lohf led Central (1-8) with five points.
Davenport North 87, Davenport West 26: North scored 50 first-half points as it rebounded from a Tuesday night loss to Pleasant Valley to head into winter break with a 6-3 record.
The Wildcats have won six of their last seven games. West fell to 0-10.
Boys basketball
Burlington 60, Muscatine 58: Friday night was the best chance at a win to date for the Muscatine boys basketball team. However, by the final buzzer, it was Burlington celebrating on Muscatine’s home floor after handing Muscatine a bitter 60-58 defeat heading into Christmas break.
The Muskies (0-9, 0-6 MAC) dug an early 11-3 hole and never led the Grayhounds on Friday night. After trailing by double-digits on two separate occasions, Muscatine battled back to within one but was unable to get a shot up on the final possession as sophomore Noah Yahn was stripped of the ball at the buzzer.
Yahn led the Muskies with 21 points while fellow sophomore Josh Dieckman added 18. Meanwhile, for Burlington, the win snapped a 71-game Mississippi Athletic Conference losing streak. Brandon Hale led the way for the Grayhounds with 14 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.