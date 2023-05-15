Boys golf

Tipton's Sorgenfrey qualifies for state: Tristin Sorgenfrey finished third overall at the Iowa Class 2A district meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Wapello to secure his spot at the state meet in two weeks.

Beckman Catholic claimed a district title as it posted a team score of 302 to clear the like of second-place Pella Christian (320) and third-place Tipton (326).

West Liberty was fifth overall, spurred by a 77 from Perry Lehman.

Girls soccer

Pleasant Valley 6, Central DeWitt 0: The Spartans have picked up their 10th consecutive win. Pleasant Valley (13-3, 7-0 MAC) beat Central DeWitt (9-7, 4-4) at home.

Junior Morgan Russman led the charge for the Spartans, converting on five of her six shots on goal. Junior Riley Moeller also scored for Pleasant Valley, sneaking the ball past Central DeWitt’s defense once. Freshman Joanah Jepsen helped generate much of the Spartans’ offense, amassing four assists.

Assumption 2, Davenport Central 0: The Knights took care of the Blue Devils in their final regular season game Monday. Assumption moved to 10-4, 4-4 MAC while Central dropped to 7-10, 1-7.

Northeast 10, Wapello 0: The Rebels made quick work of the Arrows in Goose Lake to push their overall record to 5-11. Wapello wrapped up its season with 0-11 overall and 0-5 Southeast Iowa Super Conference records.

Northeast will travel to face Assumption in an Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal.

Boys soccer

North Scott 8, Clinton 1: The Lancers took the River Kings down at The Pitch in Eldridge. North Scott held a 5-1 advantage at the end of the first half and never looked back.

The Lancers finished the regular season 5-8 overall and 4-5 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. Clinton will head into postseason play with 3-9 overall and 4-5 MAC records on its resume.

Muscatine 10, Davenport West 0: The Muskies blanked the Falcons at home to advance to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in the MAC action. Davenport West (11-4, 5-3) is currently in 10th in the MAC standings.

Muscatine scored nine goals in the first half of its matchup with Davenport West. Then, the Muskies put the ball in the back of the net once in the second half to end the match early.

Assumption 2, Davenport Central 0: The Knights (13-1, 7-1) were pushed to victory by senior Roberto Medrano, who scored twice and took three shots on goal. Assumption racked up 20 total attempts and 10 shots on goal on the contest. Davenport Central is now 3-11 overall and 2-7 in MAC play.

Prince of Peace 5, Highland 2: A 3-0 halftime advantage was enough to push the Irish (11-8) to victory against the Huskies (1-12) in an Iowa Class 1A substate quarterfinal. Highland did score two goals in the second half, but Prince of Peace put the ball in the back of the net twice after halftime to seal a victory.

Tipton 7, Monticello 1: The Tigers (6-10, 3-5) beat the Panthers (3-12, 1-6) at home to move on in Iowa Class 1A substate action. Tipton will play top-seeded Regina Catholic (15-4, 7-0) in the semifinals next Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Columbus 5, Wapello 1: The Wildcats (8-8, 5-3) beat Wapello (0-13, 0-8) to advance to the Iowa Class 1A substate semifinals. Columbus will play second-seeded Mediapolis next Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Morrison 5, Milledgeville 4: The Mustangs snuck past the eighth-seeded Missiles at home in an Illinois Class 1A regional quarterfinal game. Seventh-seeded Morrison will take on No. 2 Ashton in the 1A regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Rockridge 4, Mercer County 1: The No. 10 Rockets upset the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles in an Illinois Class 2A regional quarterfinal game. Rockridge will play No. 3 Spring Valley in the semifinals on Wednesday.