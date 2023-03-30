Softball

United Township 14, Galesburg 2: United Township needed only five innings to roll past Galesburg on Thursday evening and remain unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference play.

Sophomore Sam Verstraete went all five innings in the circle and struck out 10 for the Panthers (3-2, 2-0 WB6). Verstraete and freshman Miah Berhenke each blasted a home run for the Panthers, who have tallied 31 runs in two conference games.

UTHS returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Geneseo in East Moline.

Girls soccer

Alleman 7, Macomb 0: Alleman's Abby Glackin had a pair of goals while Emma Shrake scored one and assisted on another Thursday in a win over Macomb.

The Pioneers outshot the Bombers 22-1 and had a 15-0 advantage in corner kicks. Alleman (4-0) scored goals in the 20th, 35th and 38th minutes to build a 3-0 halftime cushion. Mackenzie Burkett had two second-half assists.

United Township 3, Orion/Sherrard 1: The United Township Panthers won the non-conference tilt at the UT Panther Pitch, but no other information was available on the game at press time.

Moline 2, Dunlap 2: The Moline girls’ soccer squad couldn’t protect a 1-0 halftime lead, but did battle back to forge a 2-2 tie in Thursday’s non-conference battle with Dunlap.

Bettendorf 6, Central DeWitt 2: The Class 3A 10th-ranked Bulldogs used four first half goals to defeat the Sabers in a Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup.

Carson Bohonek netted a hat trick in the opening 40 minutes for Bettendorf (1-0, 1-0 MAC). Central DeWitt (1-2, 0-1) avoided the shutout with a rebound goal off the foot of Lanis Perkins.

The Bulldogs added two goals in the second half and the Sabers scored once.