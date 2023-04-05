Baseball

United Township 11, Sherrard 3: The Panthers secured their fifth consecutive victory in a dominating victory over the Tigers on Wednesday night in Sherrard.

Since dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker to Moline nearly two weeks ago, UT (7-3) has been on a tear offensively with 54 runs during the streak. It still has not given up more than four runs all year.

Three runs in the top of the fourth pushed the Panthers ahead for good, then a four-run sixth and three insurance runs in the seventh was more than enough to coast to the victory.

Sherrard started out in front with two runs in the bottom of the first and crept back into it with a run in the bottom half of the fourth. It was kept off the scoreboard for the final three frames.

UT was paced by three hits from Kellen Kennedy and two apiece from Jayson Sevier and Nolan Malmstrom. That trifecta combined for six of the eight runs batted in and seven of the 11 hits as a team.

Colton Farnsworth earned the victory in relief by tossing over three innings and striking out three. Malmstrom got the start and struck out four in over two innings pitched.

Girls soccer

Rock Island 2, Orion-Sherrard 1: The Rocks used two second half goals to rally past O-S on Wednesday night and snap a three-game losing streak.

Kayla Rice and Olivia Samuelson found the back of the net for Rocky (2-3) in the final 40 minutes. Rice buried a pass from Reagan Hawotte and Samuelson converted off a corner kick.

Rocks goalie AJ Stewart recorded five saves in the win.