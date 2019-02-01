Boys basketball
Columbus 59, Cardinal 45: Eric Valdez poured in 29 points and Columbus used a big third quarter to power past Cardinal on Friday.
The Wildcats outscored Cardinal 22-5 in the third quarter to pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.
Mason Hodges added 13 points for Columbus.
WACO 51, Wapello 37: Wapello hung with WACO for a half on Friday but couldn't hold on in a rematch of both teams' season openers, which WACO also won.
The loss was Wapello's third straight and drops them to 9-7 on the season.
Caden Thomas led Wapello with 17 points and Keaton Mitchell contributed 12 points.
Nik Coble led WACO with 15.
Girls basketball
West Liberty 49, Iowa City Regina 33: The West Liberty girls basketball team won its fifth consecutive game with a 16-point road win over Iowa City Regina Friday night. The Comets (7-11) didn’t skip a beat and earned their third double-digit win during the streak despite not playing a game in over two weeks.
West Liberty jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and held an eight-point lead entering the final period. Then, the Comets outscored the Regals 12-4 in the final period to pull away.
