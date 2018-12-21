Boys basketball
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 28: Keaton Mitchell scored 16 points, but it wasn't enough as the Indians suffered their third loss of the season Friday.
Noah Holland added eight for Wapello (6-3), but the rest of the team combined for just four points in the loss.
Ben Wolgemuth led Mediapolis (6-3) with 22 points.
Lone Tree 83, Columbus 30: Lone Tree jumped out to a 48-18 halftime lead on its way to a victory over Columbus on Friday.
Justus Lekwa scored 10 to lead Columbus, which fell to 1-8.
Girls basketball
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 28: Mediapolis used a 31-point second half to turn a close game at halftime into a rout against Wapello on Friday.
Wapello (7-3) led much of the first quarter and trailed by just one at halftime.
That's when the Mediapolis (10-1) offense came alive. Mackenzie Springsteen led three players in double figures with 13 points, and Wapello couldn't keep pace.
Eryka Dickey scored nine and Holly Massner eight to lead Wapello.
