PREP REPORT: Wapello second at SEISC wrestling meet
Wrestling 

Wapello second at SEISC meet: Despite having no conference champions, the Wapello Indians placed nine wrestlers in the top five to finish with the second best team score at the Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Letts.

Burlington Notre Dame ran away with the team title, scoring 205.5 points. Wapello's effort yielded a team score of 147. New London was third with 141, and Mediapolis (102) barely beat out Pekin (101) for fourth.

Columbus-Winfield/Mount Union finished sixth with 84 points, and produced two champions in Lane Scorpil (35-1) at 113 and Chance Malone (32-3) at 285. Both wrestlers received a first round bye then went 2-0 with two pins. Neither of Malone's matches lasted over a minute.

Louisa-Muscatine only had five competitors wrestle, but placed three in the top three, led by Kendal Pugh (26-9), the 160-pound champion.

Wapello's effort was led by a trio of second-place finishes by Zach Harbison (24-13) at 113, 132-pounder Elijah Belzer (29-5) and Chase Witte (30-12) at 138.

Boys basketball

Pleasant Valley 47, Fort Madison 37: Led by 15 points from Ryan Dolphin, Pleasant Valley pulled away grab a road win over Fort Madison Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans (11-3) used a 23-8 run spanning the second and third quarters to take control.

CJ Ragins added 13 for PV, which bounced back after having its nine-game winning streak snapped by Davenport North on Friday.

Dayton Davis led Fort Madison (7-8) with 13 points.

