Softball
West Liberty 7, Northeast 5: West Liberty tallied four insurance runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Northeast on Thursday night.
Haylee Lehman led off the rally and came home to score on Macy Akers' RBI-double. One out later, Sailor Hall singled, and both Akers and Hall came home to score on Parker Werling's single. Werling came around to score on an error to cap West Liberty's scoring.
Akers supplied West Liberty's first run as well when she doubled and scored in the first, and Hall and Werling both singled and scored in the fourth.
Durant 7, North Cedar 0: Durant, the top-ranked team in 2A, kept their strong season going, shutting out North Cedar on Thursday to move to 10-1 on the season.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Wapello 4: Louisa-Muscatine used a three-run fifth inning to squeak past Wapello on Thursday night. Hailey Sanders had a home run and two RBIs, and Katie Hearn also added two RBIs. Isabelle True hit a solo homer, and Maddie Mashek had one RBI.
Mady Reid went 3-for-4 with a solo home run to lead the way for the Arrows.
Baseball
Wapello 1, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Karon Cantrell's RBI in the third inning scored the lone run of the game to give the Indians a one-run win their conference rival.
Mason McCulley picked up the win on the mound for Louisa-Muscatine, as he pitched all seven innings and struck out three batters.
Meanwhile, Wapello's Logan Belzer pitched six innings and with two strikeouts and one run allowed but was still tagged with a loss.
West Liberty 11, Northeast 1: Cobain Polman and Caleb Wulk each had two RBIs, and four other Comets had one RBI in a 10-run win Thursday night. AJ Lenz picked up the win for West Liberty, as he struck out five batters in five innings of work.
