Volleyball
Comets top familiar foe to advance: Entering Wednesday’s Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal, West Liberty and Mid-Prairie had already faced off three times, and the Comets had won every set.
It was the exact same story for a fourth time as the Comets swept the Golden Hawks 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 to cruise to the semifinals of postseason play.
West Liberty will play host to Central Lee in a semifinal match next Tuesday.
Class 3A No. 5 West Liberty (29-7) lost the first point in each of the first two sets, but those two brief 1-0 deficits were the only two times the Comets trailed all night.
Big serving along with the usual methodical passing from Morgan Peterson and hitting from Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace led the Comets to their seventh win in a row.
The Comets jumped out to a 12-5 lead in set one after three consecutive assists from Peterson to Pace, who finished with a team-high 16 kills. Peterson set her up on most of those, as the senior totaled 31 assists.
Daufeldt, the sophomore middle hitter who finished with 14 kills, served out the last four points of the opening set.
— Evan Riggs, evan.riggs@muscatinejournal.com
Tipton sweeps in 3A opener: Eighth ranked Tipton moved its record to 31-6 in opening its postseason with a sweep of South Tama.
The Tigers topped the 10-30 Trojans 25-15, 25-19, 25-18.
The senior pair of Sommer Daniel and Kamryn Chapman led the Tigers' attack with 15 and 14 kills respectively. Daniel also led Tipton with 20 assists and 11 digs, and Chapman tallied team highs of four blocks and two aces.
Next up for Tipton is a 3A regional semifinal matchup with 15-19 Williamsburg, which swept Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in its postseason opener.
Sabers ousted in regional: Central DeWitt was overpowered by 10th-ranked Western Dubuque in its Class 4A Region 7 first round match Wednesday.
The Sabers totaled 35 points in the three sets in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-15 loss. They end the year 5-25.
