Prep report: West sweeps Muscatine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Baseball

Davenport West 15-15, Muscatine 2-0: West struck for 12 runs in the opening inning of Monday night's doubleheader and had no difficulty in cruising to a sweep at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field.

Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston blasted a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 2 and picked up the win on the mound. He didn't allow a hit in four innings.

West (5-3) is just a game back of league-leading Pleasant Valley in the loss column.

Davenport North at Clinton, ppd.: The doubleheader between Davenport North and Clinton was postponed Monday and will be made up at a later date.

Central DeWitt 2-10, Dyersville Beckman 1-0: Alex McAleer pitched a complete game in the opener and Luke Anderson fired a five-inning no-hitter in the nightcap as Iowa’s No. 1-ranked Class 3A team swept the No. 6 team in 2A.

In addition to scattering eight hits over seven innings in the first game, McAleer was the offensive star in the second game. He collected three hits, including a pair of triples, and drove in two runs.

The Sabers turned that game into a rout early by scoring eight runs in the third inning.