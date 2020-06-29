Prep report: West sweeps Muscatine

Baseball
Davenport West 15-15, Muscatine 2-0: West struck for 12 runs in the opening inning of Monday night's doubleheader and had no difficulty in cruising to a sweep at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field.
Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston blasted a two-run homer in the first inning of Game 2 and picked up the win on the mound. He didn't allow a hit in four innings.
West (5-3) is just a game back of league-leading Pleasant Valley in the loss column.
Davenport North at Clinton, ppd.: The doubleheader between Davenport North and Clinton was postponed Monday and will be made up at a later date.
Central DeWitt 2-10, Dyersville Beckman 1-0: Alex McAleer pitched a complete game in the opener and Luke Anderson fired a five-inning no-hitter in the nightcap as Iowa’s No. 1-ranked Class 3A team swept the No. 6 team in 2A.
In addition to scattering eight hits over seven innings in the first game, McAleer was the offensive star in the second game. He collected three hits, including a pair of triples, and drove in two runs.
The Sabers turned that game into a rout early by scoring eight runs in the third inning.
Softball
Davenport North 13-7, Clinton 3-1: The Wildcats not only won their first MAC game of the year, they completed the doubleheader sweep of Clinton Monday.
Maya Beasley had four hits and two doubles while Yanna Roberts drove in four in the opener. The Wildcats opened up an 8-1 lead after three innings, then added to it to end the game in six innings.
North cruised in the nightcap, scoring three runs in the first inning, then adding runs in every inning but the fifth to grab the win. Six different Wildcats drove in runs in the win.
North is now 2-4 in the MAC, 4-6 overall, while Clinton dropped to 0-8 and 2-8.
Assumption 19-11, Central 1-0: Assumption, ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 3A, continued to roll with a pair of lopsided victories.
The Knights are now 10-0 in the MAC, 11-0 overall, while Central dropped to 0-8, 0-9.
