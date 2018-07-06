Softball
Wilton 9, Jesup 5: Chloe Wells and Taylor Garvin hit solo home runs in the fifth inning to break a 5-5 tie, and Wilton held on for a 2A Region 8 semifinal victory over Jesup on Friday.
Wilton advances to take on Bellevue, which defeated top-ranked Durant, in the region final.
Garvin got Wilton on the board in the second with her first home run of the night, but the lead was short-lived as Jesup matched with a run in the bottom half of the inning and then three in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
Wilton responded in the fourth, scoring four runs on six hits to retake the lead 5-4 before Jesup tied the game in the bottom of the inning to set up the fifth inning heroics.
Wilton tacked on insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, the former on a Peyton Souhrada solo home run.
Lisbon 4, Calamus-Wheatland 2: Calamus-Wheatland had its season end Friday with a loss to 1A ninth-ranked Lisbon in a Class 1A, Region 4 showdown.
Lisbon advances to take on 1A's top-ranked team, Lansing Kee, in the regional final.
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Wapello 3: Playing together as a team has been Louisa-Muscatine’s mantra all season long.
Battling Wapello on Friday night in a Class 2A Region 7 semifinal, the Falcons needed an entire team effort to prolong their season with a 10-3 victory.
However, it wasn’t always a forgone conclusion that the Falcons would survive Friday night.
A two-RBI double from Toni Bohlen put the Arrows ahead 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning, and Wapello starter Eliza Noa allowed just three hits while holding the Falcons to one run heading into the fifth.
Facing Noa the third time through the order in the bottom of the fifth, the Falcons appeared more relaxed at the plate.
Kylee Sanders led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, and a sac bunt moved to her second base. Katie Koppe followed with an RBI double, Isabelle True was hit by a pitch and Hailey Sanders tied the game with an RBI double. Katie Hearn drove in two more runs with a double, and Brynn Jeambey followed with an RBI single. Batting for the second time in the inning, Kylee Sanders knocked in a run with a single, McKenna Hohenadel added a two-RBI double and Koppe capped the big inning with an RBI single.
— Kyle Heim, Muscatine Journal
