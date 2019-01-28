Groves honored: Sometimes just being in the right place at the right time can make all the difference and Trent Groves understands that.
The Riverdale High School boys' golf coach took over a very solid program and helped it reach new heights the past two years. As a result of that, he reaped the rewards.
Groves recently learned that he was named the IHSA boys' golf coach of the year after leading the Rams to the Class 1A state championship in 2017 and a runner-up finish in the weather-altered event this past fall at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Groves and the team are scheduled to be honored at tonight's home boys basketball game against Morrison. The team's runner-up banner will be unveiled in the high school gymnasium and join the 2017 championship banner already on display. Groves will also be noted for his coaching award in the ceremony that is planned to take place between the frosh-soph and varsity games.
Galesburg takes title: Rough early games from Rock Island, United Township and Moline allowed a surging Galesburg girls bowling team to come away with the Western Big Six championship, snapping a five-year conference title streak by UT.
Galesburg bowled 927 in the first game of the day, which was 207 more than second-place Rock Island bowled in its first game.
Rock Island came back over the course of the next five games to score 5203 on the day, but Galesburg kept pace with the Rocks and bowled a total of 5370. Moline finished third with 4878 and UT was fourth with 4757.
Galesburg freshman Chloe Day was the individual champion, bowling a six-game series of 1321 and a high game of 283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.