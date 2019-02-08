Boys basketball
Pekin 39, Wapello 33: Points were at a premium Friday night, and unfortunately for Wapello, Pekin's Cameron Millikin scored most of them.
Millikin scored 23 points to lead Pekin (14-3) to a win.
Wapello (10-8) led 15-12 at halftime, but Millikin scored 19 points in the second half, including hitting four 3-pointers.
Caden Thomas led Wapello with 16 points, and Keaton Mitchell added 10.
