Boys basketball
Bellevue 51, West Liberty 48: Bellevue completed a last minute comeback to down West Liberty on Friday.
Gavin Chown led West Liberty with 28 points, including going 10-13 from the free throw line. Seth Feldman chipped in 10.
West Liberty (0-3) has lost its last two games by a combined five points.
Columbus 53, Winfield-Mount Union 29: Columbus jumped out to a seven point lead after the first quarter and didn't look back in dispatching Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.
Eric Valdez led Columbus with 24 points in the win. Omar Nunez and Evan Rees each chipped in seven.
Girls basketball
Highland 47, Wapello 41: Wapello led for much of the first half and trailed by only two with a minute left but couldn't pull out the victory against Highland on Friday.
Eryka Dickey led Wapello with 15 points, and Brekyn Mears and Emma Reid added eight apiece.
Alyson Stokes (27) and Abbie Miller (15) combined for 42 of Highland's 47 points, including hitting nine free throws each.
Bellevue 46, West Liberty 32: Sophomore Janey Gingerich scored 12 points and freshman Sailor Hall nine, but it wasn't enough as West Liberty fell to Bellevue Friday night.
Giana Michels scored 17 for Bellevue, which methodically pulled away from West Liberty as the game progressed.
Wilton 48, Monticello 32: Led by Emily Lange's 21 points, Wilton topped Monticello on Friday.
Kortney Drake added 14 points for Wilton.
