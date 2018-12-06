Wrestling
Muskies split at MAC triangular: Muscatine powered to a win over Clinton but couldn't keep up with Mississippi Athletic Conference favorite North Scott in a MAC triangular on Thursday.
Shane Mathias at 220 pounds and Brandon Bryant at 285 got Muscatine off to a strong start against Clinton, with Bryant's pin giving the Muskies a 9-0 lead. Muscatine never trailed thanks to pins from Tyler Garrison at 113 pounds, Ryan Townsend at 145 pounds, Cedric Castillo at 160 pounds and Brennan Broders at 182 pounds in the 47-21 win.
It was a different story against North Scott, however, as Broders and Dalton Sell got pins for Muscatine, but those were the only points the Muskies could manage in a 69-12 loss.
Wilton splits pair: Wilton edged Cascade on a tiebreaker but lost to hosting Camanche in a triangular Thursday.
Colton Cruse (126 pounds), Cory Anderson (145) and Briggs Hartley (285) all recorded pins for Wilton in beating Cascade 43-42. Anderson was joined by Clayton Cooling (195) in recording pins in the 48-36 loss to Camanche.
Both teams surrendered four forfeits each in both matches.
Durant gets one win at home: The Wildcats defeated West Branch but fell to North Cedar and Bellevue in a quadrangular it hosted on Thursday night.
Four Durant wrestlers picked up pins in its 34-24 win over West Branch: Cameron Ruggiero (160), Dylan grage (170), Dakota Adams (195) and Ethan Gast (113).
Gast picked up the only bonus points in a 34-13 loss to North Cedar with a major decision, and Kenny Salemi (138) got a pin in the 54-15 loss to Bellevue.
Louisa-Muscatine sweeps triangular: L-M picked up wins over Wapello and Lone Tree in a triangular at Wapello on Thursday night.
Wapello topped Lone Tree to finish the meet 1-1.
In the closest match of the night, pins by Chase Kruse at 160 pounds and Donavon Serrano at 195 pounds and forfeits at 170 and 182 pounds stake L-M to a 24-0 lead on its way to a 54-30 win over Wapello.
Both schools had 30-plus point wins over Lone Tree, with L-M winning 72-12 and Wapello prevailing 51-20.
Kruse, Serrano and Marcos Moedano (120) picked up two pins for L-M. Mitchell Moore (138) picked up two pins for Wapello.
West Liberty dominates quadrangular: The Comets cruised to victories over Northeast, Tipton and Anamosa on Thursday.
The closest match was a 48-27 victory over Anamosa. West Liberty beat Tipton 60-18 and Northeast 65-12.
Sam Gingerich (120), Joshua Mateo (126), Brian Collins (132) and Talen Dengler (138) recorded pins against Anamosa. Against Tipton, both Alex (106) and Austin Beaver scored pins, as did Gingerich, Mateo, Coy Ruess (152), Thayne Lowman (182) and Kobe Simon (220), and Lowman and Spencer Daufeldt (285) recorded the only pins against Northeast in a match in which only four of the weights were contested.
Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union wins pair: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union picked up two wins Thursday, beating New London 54-22 and WACO 48-27.
Tucker Bright (132) and Jarod Kadel (145) recorded two pins each for Columbus/WMU.
Boys basketball
West Burlington Notre Dame 70, Louisa-Muscatine 37: Karson Cantrell led the way with 10 points, but it wasn't enough as the Falcons lost to West Burlington Notre Dame.
Kyle Koenig scored a game-high 21 for Notre Dame.
