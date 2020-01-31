Prep report:

North Scott star Grace Boffeli scored 15 points on the night, and Samantha Scott chipped in 12 for the Lancers, who moved to 16-0 with the win.

Elle Davis and Makenzie Cooley each scored six points to lead Clinton, which fell to 1-15.

Bettendorf 60, Davenport Central 49: Ashley Fountain scored 17 points, including going 9-12 from the free throw line to lead Bettendorf to the MAC win over Central on Friday.

The Bulldogs trailed after the first quarter but outscored Central 16-6 in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime.

Maggie Erpelding added nine for Bettendorf, which improved to 10-6 overall and 7-4 in the MAC, good for sole possession of third place in the conference.

Adriauna Mayfield scored 16 to lead Central, which also received 12 from Acorianna Lard.

The Blue Devils fell to 7-8 on the season and 4-7 in conference.

Boys bowling

Gorgas struggles at state: Riverdale junior Jordan Gorgas did not have the kind of day he was hoping for at the IHSA state boys bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon on Friday.