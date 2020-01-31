Prep report:

Boys basketball
North Scott 72, Clinton 33: Tytan Anderson led the way with 21 points as the Lancers stayed unbeaten in conference play by cruising past Clinton of Friday.
Sam Kilburg added 11 for North Scott, which is 14-1 overall on the season.
Taylon Hayes scored 12 to lead Clinton, which trailed 41-12 at the half.
The River Kings are now 1-13, 1-9 in the MAC.
Girls basketball
Assumption 37, Muscatine 19: The Muskies came into Friday night’s game against Assumption riding a four-game winning streak that saw the team give up an average of 20 points a game over that span.
That changed against the Knights.
Assumption flipped the script on the Muskies, holding Muscatine to a scoreless first quarter. After taking the 11-0 lead into the second frame, the Knights strolled to a 37-19 win, ending the Muskies' win streak.
Senior Corey Whitlock led the Knights (11-5, 8-5 MAC) with a game-high 12.
North Scott 65, Clinton 25: The Lancers scored 48 points in the first half on their way to a rout of Clinton Friday night.
North Scott star Grace Boffeli scored 15 points on the night, and Samantha Scott chipped in 12 for the Lancers, who moved to 16-0 with the win.
Elle Davis and Makenzie Cooley each scored six points to lead Clinton, which fell to 1-15.
Bettendorf 60, Davenport Central 49: Ashley Fountain scored 17 points, including going 9-12 from the free throw line to lead Bettendorf to the MAC win over Central on Friday.
The Bulldogs trailed after the first quarter but outscored Central 16-6 in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime.
Maggie Erpelding added nine for Bettendorf, which improved to 10-6 overall and 7-4 in the MAC, good for sole possession of third place in the conference.
Adriauna Mayfield scored 16 to lead Central, which also received 12 from Acorianna Lard.
The Blue Devils fell to 7-8 on the season and 4-7 in conference.
Boys bowling
Gorgas struggles at state: Riverdale junior Jordan Gorgas did not have the kind of day he was hoping for at the IHSA state boys bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon on Friday.
Gorgas opened the day with 527 series and followed with a 523 that left him near the bottom of the field with a 175 average. His high game for the day was a 199 that came in the afternoon session.
Machesney Park (Harlem) jumped to the top of the team leaderboard with a 6,613 six-game total that was 193 ahead of second-place Vernon Hills. Harlem was led by senior Ethan Pash who averaged 264.8 for his six games. He opened the day with a fabulous 832 series (256-287-289) and followed with a 280-236-241—757 afternoon set.