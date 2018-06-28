Baseball
North completes sweep of Muskies: Davenport North picked up a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference wins on Thursday, beating Muscatine 2-1 in Game 1 and 6-2 in Game 2.
Muscatine jumped out to 1-0 leads in both games, but Davenport North quickly erased them, tying the game in the second inning in Game 1 and scoring three runs in the bottom of the first in Game 2.
Blake Stoughton picked up the Game 1 win for North and also doubled in the contest.
Griffin Leibold got the win in the nightcap. Donovan Weaver had three hits and an RBI in Game 2, and Jared Beck had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Softball
Muscatine sweeps North: Muscatine softball (25-11, 12-6) assured itself of at least a tie for third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings with a sweep of Davenport North on Thursday night.
Finishing in the top three of the league was a goal the Muskies set before the season started, accomplished with 5-4 and 15-5 wins over the Wildcats.
Another goal was surpassing last year's win total, and with 25 victories now, they can check that off the list as well.
Tied 4-4 in the seventh inning of Game 1 against Davenport North, Muskie senior Brittni Lloyd doubled and scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run two passed balls later.
Muscatine exploded for eight runs in the second inning of Game 2 to run away with the sweep, benefiting from the hot bats of Kaylie Reynolds, Morgan Hogenson and Catie Cole, Stoltzfus said. Reynolds belt two home runs during the doubleheader, her sixth and seventh long balls of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.