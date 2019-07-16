Baseball
Wilton advances, Wapello falls: It wasn’t pretty, but the Wilton Beavers found a way to advance over Louisa-Muscatine with a 3-1 victory. Wilton will host Mediapolis, which defeated Wapello 9-1, on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"The first one is always the toughest in one-and-done tournament play," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We have a target on our back ... a lot of pressure on (our) team to go out and perform.
Garrett Bohnsack led off the third inning with a walk, reached second on a bad pick-off attempt and was driven in on a Cory Anderson double. Anderson then scored on a Collin McCrabb sacrifice fly.
Jared Towsnend struck out 13 over five-plus innings.
For the Indians, their season ends with a 9-18 record. Mediapolis scored six runs in one inning and three in another.
Camanche 7, Bellevue 1: Camanche jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a Class 2A District 5 semifinal victory Tuesday night.
Kyle DeWeerdt had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Camanche (17-12), which advances to face the winner of Monticello and Dyersville Beckman in Saturday's final at Dyersville.
Mason Byrns added two RBIs for Camanche.
Calamus-Wheatland 6, Bellevue Marquette 0: The fourth-ranked Warriors posted its seventh straight win over Marquette to advance to the district final.
Cal-Wheat (32-3) will face Lone Tree on Saturday to move on in postseason play. Marquette ends its season at 16-13.
Lone Tree 10, Midland 6: The season for Midland gets cut short in the district semifinal. Its season ends with a .500 record of 17-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.