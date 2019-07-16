Baseball

Wilton advances, Wapello falls: It wasn’t pretty, but the Wilton Beavers found a way to advance over Louisa-Muscatine with a 3-1 victory. Wilton will host Mediapolis, which defeated Wapello 9-1, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

"The first one is always the toughest in one-and-done tournament play," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "We have a target on our back ... a lot of pressure on (our) team to go out and perform.

Garrett Bohnsack led off the third inning with a walk, reached second on a bad pick-off attempt and was driven in on a Cory Anderson double. Anderson then scored on a Collin McCrabb sacrifice fly.

Jared Towsnend struck out 13 over five-plus innings.

For the Indians, their season ends with a 9-18 record. Mediapolis scored six runs in one inning and three in another.

Camanche 7, Bellevue 1: Camanche jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised to a Class 2A District 5 semifinal victory Tuesday night.

Kyle DeWeerdt had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Camanche (17-12), which advances to face the winner of Monticello and Dyersville Beckman in Saturday's final at Dyersville.

Mason Byrns added two RBIs for Camanche.

Calamus-Wheatland 6, Bellevue Marquette 0: The fourth-ranked Warriors posted its seventh straight win over Marquette to advance to the district final.

Cal-Wheat (32-3) will face Lone Tree on Saturday to move on in postseason play. Marquette ends its season at 16-13.

Lone Tree 10, Midland 6: The season for Midland gets cut short in the district semifinal. Its season ends with a .500 record of 17-17.

