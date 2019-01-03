Swimming
Muskies sweep swim duals: Muscatine edged Davenport Central on Thursday 95-73 for a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
Both teams also posted victories over a small Davenport North squad.
Ryan Boeding led the way with four victories, including individual firsts in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Other individual winners for Muscatine included Wade Whiteside in the 200-yard freestyle, Lucas Burkamper in the 500 freestyle and Alex Thurston in the 100 breaststroke
Boeding, Whiteside and Thurston were joined by Ethan Heth on the winning 200 relay team, Carson Orr and Burkamper joined Boeding and Whiteside on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Wrestling
Wilton splits duals: The Beavers followed up a 51-27 loss to Iowa Valley with a dominating 50-3 win over North Mahaska on Thursday.
Wilton had some success at the lower weights against Iowa Valley, with Kael Brisker getting a tech fall at 106, Gage Oien getting a forfeit win at 113 and Blake Conklin getting a pin at 126.
A major decision by Cory Anderson at 145 pounds and a pin by Coy Baker at 195 were the only other wins Wilton could muster in the dual, however.
Against North Mahaska, Wilton won five of the six contested matches, with Conklin (132), Anderson (152) and Briggs Hartley (285) collecting pins, Brisker getting another tech fall at 113 and Chantz Stevens winning by decision at 170 pounds.
