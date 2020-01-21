Prep report

Girls basketball

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48: Lone Tree edged Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday night behind the duo of Holley Johnson and Madeline Jacque, who combined for 31 points.

The Falcons were paced by Hailey Sanders with 18 points in a game that was tight throughout.

Wapello 59, Columbus 17: Eryka Dickey had 19 points as Wapello cruised to a victory at Columbus on Tuesday night.

Holly Massner added 12 points and Lindsy Massner added 10 rebounds as Wapello (9-4) jumped out to a commanding 34-5 halftime lead.

Olivia Carrier led Columbus (1-14) with eight points.

Boys basketball

Wapello 51, Columbus 39: Maddox Griffin scored 27 points to power the Indians past Columbus on Tuesday night.

Rhett Smith chipped in with 11 points as Wapello pulled away late for the victory.

Eric Valdez had 14 points for Columbus.

