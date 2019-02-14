Boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 54, Muscatine 39: Pleasant Valley jumped to a 10-0 after one quarter and put together a third-quarter surge to open a 33-19 lead heading into the final period.
Hunter Snyder led the Spartans with 17 points with Carter Duwa adding 13. The two seniors combined to hit eight 3-point field goals.
Noah Yahn was 4 for 6 from long range himself to lead Muscatine with 17 points.
Camanche 78, Wilton 48: Wilton coach Erik Grunder said if his team was going to hang with Camanche it would take Wilton’s best game of the season.
The Beavers (5-18) kept it close for a half but couldn’t survive a second-half flurry by the Indians (19-3) in a 30-point loss end their season in the Class 2A District 7 semifinals.
Jared Townsend scored 19 points to lead Wilton, including 11 in the first half as Wilton trailed just 30-21 at halftime.
But Camanche outscored Wilton 44-23 in the final 12 minutes. Cameron Soenksen had 27 points and Caleb Delzell added 26 for Camanche.
West Branch 54, Wapello 44: Keaton Mitchell finished with 17 points on just 13 shots as the Indians (11-9) struggled to find him in the paint against West Branch's box-and-one defense in the Class 2A District 7 semifinals.
West Branch (16-4) employed a zone press to force 13 turnovers in the first quarter and open a 20-6 lead.
The Indians (11-9) quickly regrouped in the following two quarters, as Wapello only turned it over twice during that span and outscored West Branch 33-20 over the next two quarters and trailed 40-39 entering the final period. West Branch outscored Wapello 14-5 in the final period to pull away.
Tipton 54, Monticello 49: Tipton surprised No. 1 seed Monticello in the semifinals of Class 2A District 6 to advance.
The Tigers take on Cascade in the district championship game Tuesday at Maquoketa. Cascade advanced with a 42-33 victory over Northeast Goose Lake.
Easton Valley 70, Bellevue Marquette 43: Jessen Weber scored 20 points and Easton Valley cruised to a Class 1A district quarterfinal win over Bellevue Marquette on Thursday.
Easton Valley advances to face the winner of a game between Edgewood-Colesburg and Clayton Ridge Guttenberg on Tuesday.
Curtis Hartung added 15 and Kaleb Cornilsen 11 for Easton Valley (19-3).
Marquette (5-16) was led by Ethan Pfiffner with 20.
Bowling
Trio of MAC schools qualify for boys, girls state: The competition at the Muscatine joint state qualifying meet was tough enough that multiple teams got state at-large bids in both boys and girls bowling.
It was announced Thursday that Muscatine's total of 3093 and Davenport North's of 3076 were good enough to join Pleasant Valley in qualifying for the boys state tournament.
Along with qualifier champion Marcus Madsen from Muscatine, Davenport West senior Zach Hainline and Bettendorf junior Jacob Crouch also earned individual spots.
On the girls side, Muscatine at 2814 pins and Davenport West at 2749 pins earned at-large spots to join Davenport Central at state.
Muscatine senior Gabi Evans, the No. 2 overall qualifier, will be joined in the individual competition by Bettendorf senior Emily Sampson and Donna Diggs and Maddi Smith from Davenport Central.
North Scott boys top 2A qualifiers: The North Scott bowling team posted a 3265 team total at Thursday's substate meet at Cedar Rapids, good enough for the tops in the state in 2A at the qualifiers.
Clinton's boys finished second with a 3156 to grab the first of three at-large spots in the state tournament.
Brock Larson posted the top individual qualifier score in 2A with a 525 to earn an individual spot.
On the girls side, Clinton was tops at Cedar Rapids with a 2782, followed closely by Maquoketa at 2723, which was good enough for an at-large state berth.
Maquoketa juniors Lexi Springer (426) and Jo Kortenkamp (392) qualified as individuals.
Camanche boys, girls top 1A bowling qualifiers: Camanche posted the top scores in both boys and girls, not just at their substate meet at Thursday Cedar Rapids but in the entirety of 1A.
The Camanche boys posted a 3180 and the girls a 2971 to earn that honor.
Camanche senior Kendall Wright posted the top individual score with a 543 and was joined in qualifying by teammates Ashton Haskell and Emilee Hall.
The Durant boys won their qualifier at Muscatine, and their top finisher, Drake Jehle posted the top boys 1A score with a 532. Louisa-Muscatine's Dustin Beaham and Zach Robertson also grabbed individual spots out of that substate.
Central DeWitt also qualified as a team with their 3087 topping the substate meet in Dubuque.
Two-time defending girls state champs Louisa-Muscatine will be back in the state tournament, with Shadyn Bishop (471) and Whittney Morse qualifying as individuals for the Falcons.
