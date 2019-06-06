Baseball
Assumption sweeps Bettendorf: The Bulldogs grabbed a quick lead in the top of the first of Game 1 but couldn't make it last, falling to the Knights 6-3.
Assumption won Game 2 10-0.
The bottom of the order made the difference for the the Knights in Game 1 as the 6-9 hitters scored all six runs, with No. 8 hitter Zach Wesolowski homering as part of a two hit night.
Andrew Kremer and Adam Like tallied two hits for the Bulldogs.
Julian Broderson picked up the Game 1 win for the Knights, giving up one earned run over seven innings, striking out nine.
Brandon Schlichting threw a five-inning shutout in Game 2, and eight Knights tallied hits. Nate Schlichting had three hits with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Nick Gottilla had two hits including a home run from the leadoff spot.
Burlington, Muscatine split doubleheader: Muscatine coach Grant Pippert said his team has been resilient all season. That was on display Thursday night as the Muskies (4-2, 3-1 MAC) salvaged a split with the Grayhounds after giving up eight runs in the first two innings of game one.
"It started after that second inning," Pippert said. "After that rough start we started playing some good baseball."
Though it didn't result in a win in the first game, Muscatine jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game two and rode that to a win. Senior Drew Logel hit a three-run shot to get the Muskies going and they never looked back.
Central sweeps Clinton: Central's offense tallied eight runs in both halves of their doubleheader sweep of Clinton, winning 8-3 and 8-1.
Mason Gersdorf tallied three hits and Josh Hann homered for Central in Game 1 and Hann and Will Kranz had two RBIs apiece in Game 2.
Softball
Muscatine sweeps Burlington: Good teams win these games. That's what Muscatine softball coach Steve Hopkins told his team after a pair of road Mississippi Athletic Conference wins Thursday night.
Hopkins said his team grew frustrated at the plate and made "uncharacteristic errors." Still, Muscatine found a way to sweep Burlington 9-8 and 4-3 Thursday night.
The Muskies (8-3, 4-2 MAC) won the first game in eight innings. The second came down to the wire, as Burlington had a runner on second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Burlington's Bryanna Mehaffy hit a line drive to center field hard enough to score a run. However, Muscatine sophomore Rylie Moss made a diving catch to record the final out in the 4-3 victory.
West sweeps North: After requiring an eighth-inning run to win the opener, Davenport West cruised in Game 2 on its way to a sweep of Davenport North on Thursday.
West won Game 1 9-8 in eight innings before taking the nightcap 9-2.
Kaylie Caldwell got both wins on the mound for West. Caldwell also homered in Game 2.
Emma Lee and Ericka Ralfs both homered for North in Game 2.
