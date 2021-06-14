Prep report

Muhammad went 3-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the North offense, which totaled 16 hits in Game 1.

The Wildcat kept pounding the ball, to the tune of 17 more hits in the nightcap victory. Tronnes, Newmyer, Wilmington and Maddy Wardlow all had three hits in that game. Nobody, though, could match Newmyer's offense as she drilled a pair of home runs that helped back the 5-hit pitching of Baker. Tronnes, who doubled twice, drove in five runs.

Muscatine 16-14, Davenport Central 0-0: Coming off just its second loss of the season in its last Mississippi Athletic Conference outing, the Muscatine softball team's offense took a couple of innings to get going against Davenport Central on Monday.

Once it did, however, the Muskies made short work of the Blue Devils, completing a 16-0, 14-0 sweep.

Muscatine led 1-0 heading into the third inning of Game 1 before exploding for five in the third and closing out the game with nine in the fifth.

The bats kept going in Game 2, as the Muskies score three, seven and four runs in the first three innings, respectively, to end the game early.

Muscatine pitching limited Davenport Central to just four hits on the day, all in the first game.

The win improves Muscatine to 13-2, 6-2 in the MAC.

