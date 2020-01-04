Prep report

Boys basketball
North Scott 66, Burlington 43: The Lancers ran their winning streak to six with a victory over former Mississippi Athletic Conference foe Burlington on Saturday.
Ty Anderson scored 25 points to lead North Scott, which led by 14 at halftime.
Sam Kilburg poured in 17 points and Landon Eiland finished with 14 for North Scott, which improved to 7-1 on the season. The rest of the Lancers combined for just 10 points in the win.
Burlington, which was led by 11 points from Jackson Carlson, fell to 2-5 on the season.
The Lancers return to action Tuesday when they face Assumption in a MAC showdown of teams unbeaten in conference play.
Davenport Central 66, Johnston 58: John Miller dropped in five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Central moved to 5-3 with a nonconference home win over Johnston.
Emarion Ellis had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Blue Devils, who seized control of the game with a 25-point third quarter. Central prevailed despite going 14 of 25 at the foul line.
Rock Island 66, Kaneland 45: Amarion Nimmers scored 19 points and Taurean Holtam finished with 13 points and seven rebounds as the shorthanded Rocks took care of Kaneland in the Sauk Valley Bank Shootout.
The Rocks (12-3) played without Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel because of injuries. Solomon Gustafson battled foul trouble most of the game.
Girls basketball
Rock Island 46, Rock Falls 34: Looking to work its way back into the thick of the Western Big Six Conference race, the Rock Island girls' basketball team set itself up with the ideal nonconference test Saturday evening.
Hosting a strong Rock Falls squad, the Lady Rocks found their defensive groove after falling behind early in the third quarter. They finished the period with a 14-2 run and never looked back en route to victory.
Fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Brooklynn Larson, who scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, the Rocks (14-6) reeled off 10 straight points to open a 17-4 lead before the Lady Rockets (15-5) battled to within 19-11 to close the quarter. Hannah Simmer led Rock Island with 14 points, including 10 in the second half.
Wrestling
North Scott eighth at The Clash: A day after winning their first two duals to end up second in their bracket, the Lancers found the going more difficult at The Clash in Rochester, Minnesota, dropping all three duals on their way to eighth place at the event.
North Scott started the day with a tight 36-35 defeat to Glenbard North, Illinois, and followed that with a 38-24 defeat to Carl Sandburg, Illinois.
The dropped their last match 51-21 to Don Bosco, which won the Division 2 pool.
Bettendorf, which placed fourth in its bracket Friday, rallied to win its final match at The Clash to finish 15th.
The Bulldogs topped Waukee 42-22 in the third dual after falling 35-21 to Liberty, Arizona, and 42-25 to Huntley, Illinois.