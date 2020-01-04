Prep report

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Rocks (12-3) played without Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel because of injuries. Solomon Gustafson battled foul trouble most of the game.

Girls basketball

Rock Island 46, Rock Falls 34: Looking to work its way back into the thick of the Western Big Six Conference race, the Rock Island girls' basketball team set itself up with the ideal nonconference test Saturday evening.

Hosting a strong Rock Falls squad, the Lady Rocks found their defensive groove after falling behind early in the third quarter. They finished the period with a 14-2 run and never looked back en route to victory.

Fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Brooklynn Larson, who scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, the Rocks (14-6) reeled off 10 straight points to open a 17-4 lead before the Lady Rockets (15-5) battled to within 19-11 to close the quarter. Hannah Simmer led Rock Island with 14 points, including 10 in the second half.

Wrestling

North Scott eighth at The Clash: A day after winning their first two duals to end up second in their bracket, the Lancers found the going more difficult at The Clash in Rochester, Minnesota, dropping all three duals on their way to eighth place at the event.