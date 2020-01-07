Prep report

Wrestling

Muskies go 2-0 in Burlington: The Muskies rolled to a pair of dual victories Tuesday at the Burlington Triangular meet.

Mason Crabtree at 126 and Connor Beck at 152 had a pair of pins each as the Muskies routed host Burlington 66-11 and Wapello 57-21.

Muscatine recorded eight pins in the win over the Grayhounds and then got five pins against the Indians.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Wapello defeated Burlington 39-35 in the other dual. Chase Witte and Daniel Meeker had a pair of wins on the day for Wapello.

Girls basketball

Mid-Prairie 62, Wilton 44: Mid-Prairie outscored Wilton 15-4 in the third quarter to grab control of a tight game and secure the win Tuesday night.

The Beavers fell to 4-6 on the season and travel to Tipton on Friday.

Boys basketball

Winfield-Mount Union 61, Louisa-Muscatine 43: Brock Jeambey scored 14 points in the losing effort for L-M (0-8).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.