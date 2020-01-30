Prep report:

Wrestling
Bettendorf tops Clinton: The Bulldogs lost only two matches in defeating Clinton Thursday.
Jacob Faber (113), Damian Petersen (152), Kane Schmidt (195), Ethan Barry (220) and Griffin Liddle picked up pins in the match for Bettendorf.
Ty Jurgersen got Clinton's only bonus points with a major decision win at 138 pounds.
Assumption sweeps MAC triangular: Assumption lost only four matches in beating Davenport North and Davenport West.
Assumption beat North 56-9 and West 61-9.
Derrick Bass (106), Ethan Forker (120), TJ Fitzpatrick (126), Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (145), Eli McCracken (160), Logan Schimanski (170) and Seth Adrian (220/285) got two wins for Assumption.
Muskies sweeps triangular: Muscatine dominated the middle and lower weights against Central DeWitt on its way to a triangular sweep Thursday.
The Muskies topped the Sabers 48-27 after dispatching Louisa-Muscatine 65-5.
Muscatine lost only one match from 138 pounds and above against DeWitt. Kuinton Donovan started a series of pins for the Muskies at 145 pounds and Connor Beck (152) and Cedric Castillo (160) kept the run going. After Tim Nimely got a forfeit win at 170, Anthony Mathias completed the run of six-point wins at 182 pounds.
Mason Crabtree (126) and Kaden Fisher (220) also picked up pins against the Sabers.
Keaton Zeimet at 113, Koal Bossom at 120 and Mitchell Howard at 195 got pins for the Sabers.
The Muskies only managed three pins in their match against the Falcons, but L-M surrendered four forfeits in the dual.
Crabtree, Castillo and Fisher got pins for the Muskies.
In their other match, Louisa-Muscatine won five of the seven contested matches but were undone by six forfeits in falling to Central DeWitt 48-30.
Cael Grell (126) and Carter Donovan (138) got pins for Central DeWitt in the match.