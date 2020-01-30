Prep report:

Wrestling

Bettendorf tops Clinton: The Bulldogs lost only two matches in defeating Clinton Thursday.

Jacob Faber (113), Damian Petersen (152), Kane Schmidt (195), Ethan Barry (220) and Griffin Liddle picked up pins in the match for Bettendorf.

Ty Jurgersen got Clinton's only bonus points with a major decision win at 138 pounds.

Assumption sweeps MAC triangular: Assumption lost only four matches in beating Davenport North and Davenport West.

Assumption beat North 56-9 and West 61-9.

Derrick Bass (106), Ethan Forker (120), TJ Fitzpatrick (126), Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (145), Eli McCracken (160), Logan Schimanski (170) and Seth Adrian (220/285) got two wins for Assumption.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Muskies sweeps triangular: Muscatine dominated the middle and lower weights against Central DeWitt on its way to a triangular sweep Thursday.

The Muskies topped the Sabers 48-27 after dispatching Louisa-Muscatine 65-5.