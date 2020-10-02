PREP REPORT

Football
Dubuque Wahlert 31, Central DeWitt 7: The Central DeWitt defense had a tough time containing Dubuque Wahlert senior running back Gabe Anstoetter and that was problematic for the Sabers in a 31-7 setback in the game at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
Anstoetter had a 70-yard touchdown run on his second carry of the game called back by a penalty, but more than made up for it in the victory. With the help of a 58-yard scoring jaunt with 6:06 left in the third quarter that broke a 7-all tie, the senior finished with 119 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
DeWitt dropped to 3-3, 1-3 in Class 3A District 4 play as the the Golden Eagles (4-1, 3-0 Class 3A District 4) won their fourth straight and clinched their first winning season since 2017.
The Sabers put up the first points in the game. Quarterback Henry Bloom connected with tight end Kaden Schnede over the middle for 52 yards, then found him again in the back-left corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score that gave the Sabers a 7-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second.
That touchdown is the only score the Wahlert defense has allowed in its last 12 quarters.
Wahlert responded with a nine-play, 82-yard drive that forged a 7-7 tie at halftime. On a third-and-2 from its own 26, quarterback Charlie Fair escaped pressure and found Carson Cummer for a 30-yard gain into Sabers territory. After a 21-yard run by fellow QB Bryce Rudiger, Fair then scampered for 9 yards before hitting tight end Danny Steele for an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 1:09 until halftime.
