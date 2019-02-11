Girls
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 16: Three players scored in double figures to power the Wildcats to their largest win of the season Monday night.
Camry Dillie poured in a game-high 15 points on three trifectas while Bella Sims chipped in 12 and Ivy Wilmington scored all 10 of her points in the first half. Reese Ranum, the lone senior on the team, scored six points in her final regular season home game.
North (12-8, 11-6 MAC) led 22-2 after the first eight minutes, including a 16-0 run to start the game. They increased it to 40 points heading into the locker room. All 16 players on the Wildcats roster got into the game.
The Falcons (0-21, 0-18) were led by six fourth quarter points from Maddie Perry.
Newark 57, Wethersfield 56: Newark's Kaitlyn Hatteberg rebounded a missed shot and scored with two-tenths of a second left to give her team a victory over Kewanee Wethersfield in the semifinals of the Illinois Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Sectional.
Senior Brittney Litton led Wethersfield (20-10) with 28 points.
Boys
Northeast 69, Bellevue 46: Dawson Stoll scored 22 points as Northeast advanced through the opening round of Class 2A district play.
Braeden Hoyer added 16 points and Dakota Stevenson 12 for the Rebels (12-7), who now faced Cascade in the second round Thursday at Monticello.
Bellevue was led by Colby Sieverding with 22 points.
