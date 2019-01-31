Girls basketball
Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52: The Wapello girls rallied in the second half to give themselves a chance to beat Mediapolis on Thursday, but their 17-point halftime deficit ended up being too much to overcome.
Eryka Dickey scored 23 to lead Wapello, which had trimmed that Mediapolis advantage to just seven by the end of the third quarter.
Emma Reid also chipped in 14 for Wapello.
Louisa-Muscatine 57, Winfield-Mount Union 32: Louisa-Muscatine got 26 points from Kylee Sanders and the Falcons cruised to a win over Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday.
Sanders also nabbed a school-record 12 steals on the night.
Hailey Sanders posted a double-double for the Falcons, scoring 11 points and adding 10 rebounds and five assists.
