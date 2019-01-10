Wrestling
Louisa-Muscatine, Columbus/WMU earn splits at L-M triangular: All three teams exited Thursday's triangular at Louisa-Muscatine with 1-1 records.
The Falcons topped Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union 46-27 before losing 51-28 to Burlington Notre Dame.
L-M's Cody Calvelage picked up an 11-second pin in the loss to Notre Dame and a forfeit win over Columbus/WMU at 126 pounds, and Hayden Cavelage and Chase Kruse also picked up a pin and a forfeit win at 152 pounds and 160 pounds respectively. Max McCulley earned a pair of pins at 145 pounds and Max Mashek grabbed a pin and a major decision on the night for the Falcons.
In the triangular's other dual, Columbus/WMU topped Notre Dame 40-36.
Lane Scorpil was the only Columbus/WMU wrestler to earn two contested wins, getting a decision win against Louisa-Muscatine and a major decision against Notre Dame. Jarod Kadel (138), Luis Guerrero (195) and Chance Malone (220) all earned one contested win and a forfeit.
West Liberty cruises to triangular sweep: West Liberty dropped only six matches on its way to a triangular sweep Thursday.
The Comets topped West Branch 69-12 and Camanche 46-21.
Alex Beaver (106), Sam Gingerich (120), Talen Dengler (132), Brian Collins (138), Will Esmoil (145), Coy Ruess (152), AJ Lenz (170-182), Thayne Lowman (182-195), Felipe Molina (195-220) and Kobe Simon (220-285) all got two wins for West Liberty.
Wapello drops close duals: Wapello's strength in the lower weights shone through Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the Indians fell 42-40 to Pekin and 39-36 to Highland.
Daniel Meeker picked up two pins at 126 pounds and Mitchell Moore earned a pin and a forfeit win at 120 pounds as the Indians did not drop a match at 126 pounds or less.
Ricky Pforts also secured a pin at 195 pounds against Highland and got a forfeit win at 220 against Pekin.
Durant drops pair at triangular: Durant dropped a pair of duals Thursday, falling to Northeast 30-18 and Iowa City Regina 45-15.
Ethan Gast (113 pounds and Nathan Moomey (126 pounds) both picked up contested wins against Regina and forfeit wins against Northeast. Tysen McKinley (145) recorded a pin against Northeast and Dylan Grage (170) secured a fall against Regina for the other Durant victories.
