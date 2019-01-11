Boys basketball

Wapello 52, Winfield-Mount Union 12: Wapello jumped out to a 29-6 halftime lead and never looked back in topping Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.

Keaton Mitchell led Wapello (8-4) with 23 points. Caden Thomas joined him in double figures with 10.

Jared Arnold hit two 3-pointers to lead Winfield-Mount Union (0-13) with six points.

Girls basketball

Wapello 50, Winfield-Mount Union 36: Eryka Dickey scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds to help propel Wapello to a SEISC victory Friday.

Holly Massner added 19 points, seven assists and seven steals for Wapello (9-4), which built a 19-5 lead through one quarter and then cruised from there as Winfield-Mount Union was never able to cut the lead back to single digits.

Iowa Mennonite 50, Louisa-Muscatine 45: Despite 21 points from Kylee Sanders, the Falcons couldn't grab a victory Friday against Iowa Mennonite.

Suzanna Yoder scored 29 in the win for IMS, which scored seven of the game's last nine points.

McKenna Hohenadel added 13 points for Louisa-Muscatine (6-8).

Wrestling

Durant drops four at Ron Scott Duals: Durant lost all four of its contests on the first day of the Ron Scott Duals.

The Wildcats fell 54-7 to Mount Ayr, 72-9 to Riverside, 54-6 to Martensdale-St. Mary's and 30-15 to East Union.

Cameron Ruggiero and Ethan Gast earned the majority of Durant's points. Ruggerio went unbeaten on the day, scoring a decision win against Mount Ayr, pins against Riverside and Martensdale-St. Mary's and a forfeit win against East Union. Gast went 2-1 on the day, winning by decision against both East Union and Riverside. The Wildcats' other contested win came from Kenny Salemi's major decision against Mount Ayr.

