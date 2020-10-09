Prep report

Football

Wilton 41, Northeast 6: Caleb Sawvell threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 97 yards and a score in leading the Beavers to the Class 1A District 5 victory in a battle between teams that came into the contest with just one win each.

The Beavers bookended their regular season with wins to finish 2-5, while the Rebels dropped to 1-4.

Wilton, which jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter and upped that to 27-6 at intermission, put up 431 yards of total offense and held the Rebels to 243 yards.

Wilton got off to a great start thanks to the defense. Gage Rosenkild picked up a fumble on the third play of the game and rambled 38 yards for the opening score.

Northeast answered, but missed the extra point as the Beavers retained the lead and then the offense went to work.

Sawvell rushed for a 34-yard touchdown and threw TD strikes of 27-, 34- and 6-yards.

Jackson Hull also scored on a 4-yard run for the Beavers.