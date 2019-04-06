Softball
Alleman 5-5, Galesburg 9-0: Alleman catcher Taylor Parker came back from being spiked on the hand to key a 5-0 win that gave Pioneers a split after a victory by the Silver Streaks in the opener.
Parker drove in two of Alleman’s three first-inning runs with a single to right. That gave her three RBIs on the day after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of the opener.
It proved to be enough for the pitching combination of Sophia Terronez (1-1) and Maria Guerrero (3 saves) as the Alleman improved to 8-5 on the season. Terronez went five innings, yielding five hits and walking none.
Terronez also came on in relief for 4 2/3 innings in the first game, after the Streaks struck for seven runs in the second inning.
Rock Island 11-13, Quincy 0-3: The Rock Island softball team began its bid for a third straight Western Big Six championship with a display of offensive might.
After belting out 13 hits in a five-inning victory in the opener, the Rocks topped themselves with an 18-hit barrage in the second game.
The Rocks set the tone in the first inning of the first game, touching up Quincy ace Abbie Neally (8-1) for four runs, with the hlp of a two-run home run by Makenna Carothers. Rocky came back in the second to score five more runs.
Senior ace Ashley Peters, who also had two first-game hits, finished with a three-hitter, striking out seven to improve to 6-2.
Baseball
Rock Island 9-12, Quincy 1-0: Rock Island pounded out 23 hits in the two games and nearly posted no-hitters in both wins, which were moved to Rock Island because of a wet field in Quincy.
Starter Spencer Hasselroth got the win in Game 1, pitching five innings of one-hit baseball with six strikeouts and six walks.
Rocky designated hitter Caleb Carroll was 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the opener.
The Rocks (7-6-1) scored seven runs in the fifth inning of Game 2 as Rocky starter Carson James finished with a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and six walks.
Galesburg 6-5, Alleman 4-1: Galesburg extended its winning streak to 11 games and improved to 12-3 on the season, 2-0 in conference play.
The Silver Streaks Galesburg jumped ahead early with three runs in the first inning, followed by two more in the second and another run in the third inning.
Galesburg starter Connor Aten silenced the Pioneers in the second game with six solid innings and 13 strikeouts.
