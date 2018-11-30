Girls basketball

Louisa-Muscatine 73, Iowa Mennonite 47: Louisa-Muscatine outscored Iowa Mennonite 35-17 in the second half to turn what had been a single-digit advantage at halftime into a blowout.

Mariah Pugh led a trio of Falcons in double figures with 22 points. Hailey Sanders chipped in 16 and Kylee Sanders scored 13 in the win.

Suzanna Yoder scored 30 of IMS's 47 points.

Boys basketball

Iowa Mennonite 73, Louisa Muscatine 41: Alex Yerington scored 14 points but it wasn't enough against Louisa Muscatine Friday.

Boys swimming

Bettendorf 106, Muscatine 78: Muscatine got wins from Ryan Boeding in the 100 backstroke and their 200 medley relay team but fell in a meet against Bettendorf on Thursday.

Boeding also finished second in the 50 freestyle, and Muscatine also got second place individual efforts from Wade Whiteside (200 medley, 500 freestyle) and Daylon Shelangoski (100 breaststroke).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments