Prep report

Girls basketball
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46 (OT): Playing its first game of the 2020-21 season, West Liberty forced unbeaten Bellevue (5-0) to overtime, but West Liberty couldn't complete the victory on Friday.
West Liberty (0-1) led by two at the half and by four entering the fourth quarter, but Bellevue's defense clamped down in the fourth, holding West Liberty to seven points to force overtime at 39-all.
West Liberty's Finley Hall tied Bellevue's Teresa Paulsen for game-high honors with 15 points, with Hall hitting four of West Liberty's six 3-pointers. Macy Daufeldt added 10 for West Liberty.
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38: When the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons needed a basket on Friday, there was little doubt where it would come from. Kylee Sanders scored all but nine of L-M's points, going for 34 in the Falcons' win over Pekin.
The Falcons started fast but still needed to come back in the fourth quarter to top the Panthers.
Louisa-Muscatine (3-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter, but Pekin (2-4) came back to pull within two at halftime and led 31-28 entering the fourth quarter.
The Falcons outscored the Cyclones 15-7 in the final quarter.
Wapello 54, Tipton 39: Lindsy Massner scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half and Wapello topped Tipton Friday night.
The win over the Tigers (0-4) evened the Arrows' record at 2-2.
After a slow start that had hosting Wapello trailing by four after one quarter, the Arrows' offense erupted for 20 points in the second quarter to take a 28-19 halftime lead.
Sammy Ewart added 13 for Wapello and Morgan Richenberger and Serah Shafer added nine and eight points, respectively.
Monticello 49, Wilton 39: Coming off two home wins, the Beavers failed to run their winning streak to three, falling at Monticello Friday night.
The loss drops Wilton to 3-2 while Monticello stays unbeaten at 3-0.
