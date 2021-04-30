Prep report

Softball
Leafs sweep Big 6 softball debut: Making its long-awaited debut as members of the Western Big 6 Conference, the Geneseo softball squad hit the ground running Friday afternoon.
Hosting Quincy in the opening doubleheader at the J.F. Edwards Complex, the Maple Leafs got a combined no-hitter from Anna Narup and Katelyn Emerick in an 8-0 first-game victory, then turned up the heat offensively to complete the sweep with a 17-1, four-inning win.
Natalie Baumgardner went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the second game, with Jaelyn Lambin tripling and driving in four runs. Emerick, who started and worked three innings to get her first win, helped herself with a double and two RBIs.
In the opener, Narup (6-0) continued her dominant senior season with 13 strikeouts in five innings before giving the ball to Emerick to finish the no-hitter. The Blue Devils (4-3, 0-2) only got four baserunners on three Narup walks and a Geneseo error.
Baseball
Monmouth-Roseville 6, Alleman 4: The Pioneers surrendered three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth as Monmouth-Roseville rallied to claim the victory Friday.
The Pioneers got the scoring going by plating two in the third and took a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning. The Titans took the lead briefly with their three-run rally, but Alleman scored one of its own in the seventh to force extras, though.
The Pioneer offense had no response to Mon-Rose's eighth-inning scoring, however.
Bryant Estes led the Alleman offense with two hits and two RBIs. Dylan Phelps added a double and an RBI and Zach Carpita had a double and a run scored.
Nathan Noble got the start for the Pioneers and worked three scoreless innings, striking out four.
Maroons swept by U-High: After not scoring in the first six innings of the opener, Moline got off to a better start in the nightcap but couldn't do enough to avoid a sweep by Normal U-High, 6-2 and 5-2.
Walks plagued Moline starter Maddux Dieckman in the opener as he issued six free passes in the first two frames.
Moline had only two hits in that game, with Davis Hoffstatter and Seamus Boyle collecting singles. Hoffstatter also added an RBI.
Hunter Warren had both of Moline's hits as well as a run scored and an RBI in the nightcap. Warren's offense had Moline leading 2-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth before U-High finally got to Moline starter Chase Tholl, who gave up four earned runs while striking out seven over five innings.
Boys track
Blue Devils hold off Panthers: Quincy used its strength in the distance events to hold off United Township at a triangular hosted by the Panthers on Friday.
Quincy scored 193 points to UT's 134. Alleman finished with 80.
Damahz Slater had a big night for UT, winning the long jump with a leap of 6.18 meters and the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.77 meters.
The Panthers also got wins from Nelson Franco in the 400 meters (56.82) and Caden Killam in the 300 hurdles (47.76).
Alleman got a win from triple jumper Brenden Gusse (11.45 meters) as well as its 4x800 relay team.
Girls track
UT dominates home triangular: The Panthers totaled more points than the next two teams combined Friday in topping Quincy and Alleman at the Soule Bowl.
United Township tallied 264 points to 108 for Quincy and 74 for Alleman.
Jade Hunter grabbed three wins for UT, taking the high jump (1.58 meters), triple jump (10.62 meters) and 200 dash (27.18).
Elanah Harris swept the hurdles events, winning the 100 in 18.20 and the 300 in 52.78.
UT's other winners included Tyagia Wiggins (100, 13.11), Jasmine Westbrooks (long jump, 4.81 meters), Anyah Ranson (400, 1:07.93) and Madelyn Miller (3200, 12:55.14) as well as their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Tori Thomas won the pole vault for Alleman with a vault of 3.81 meters.