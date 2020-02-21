Prep report:

Girls basketball

West Branch 64, Wapello 24: West Branch used its significant size advantage against the Arrows, whose tallest player, junior Aysha Little, is listed at 5-foot-9, to pull away for the Class 2A, Region 6 semifinal win.

West Branch also utilized a full-court pressure defense that disoriented the Arrow offense. Wapello turned the ball over 24 times, 18 in the first half alone.

Mady Reid scored eight points for Wapello, six of which came from the free-throw line. Senior Eryka Dickey’s nine led the Arrows.

Regina 46, Bellevue 30: When Bellevue played Iowa City Regina earlier in the season, the Comets led going into the fourth quarter before falling.

Regina wasn't going to let their Class 2A regional semifinal game stay that close again on Friday.

Regina used a 16-point second quarter to take a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away for the win over Bellevue.

Regina will play unbeaten Cascade in Wednesday's regional final.

Bellevue finishes the season with a 13-10 record.

