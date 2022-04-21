Prep report

Girls golf

Spartans win Lancer Invitational: Maura Peters shot a 74 and Erika Holmberg a 76 as Pleasant Valley cruised to the title in the 14-team Lancer Invitational.

Pleasant Valley totaled a 318 at Glynns Creek, beating second-place Bettendorf by 33 shots.

The hosts from North Scott were fourth with a 384 and Central DeWitt was fifth with a 389.

While the Bulldogs finished second in the team race, Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler captured medalist honors with a 70, beating Iowa City Liberty's Isabella Pettersen by three shots.

PV's Peters and Holmberg finished second and third and North Scott's Kaycee Newman took fifth with an 82. Elizabeth McVey and Isabella Steele followed for the Spartans with an 83 and an 85 respectively to put all four Pleasant Valley counting scores in the top seven.

Anna Hurning led Central DeWitt with an 87, good for ninth.

Boys soccer

North Scott 7, Clinton 0: Ollie Hughes and Henry Rose each scored twice and North Scott cruised to the Mississippi Athletic Conference win over Clinton Thursday.

Luke Crawford, Carter Stratman and Corbin Schneider each also scored goals for North Scott.

Pleasant Valley 8, Central DeWitt 0: Jeffrey Rinker scored five goals to lead the Class 3A No. 3 Spartans to a win over the Sabers (2-6, 1-4 MAC) Thursday night. Rinker scored the first four goals of the match, then Connor Schutte added one to put PV (6-0, 5-0) up 5-0 at halftime.

Aidan Judd and Braden Simmons also scored for PV.

Muscatine 4, Davenport West 1: Muscatine (5-2, 4-0) remained undefeated in MAC play with a win over the Falcons Thursday night. Hung Tran scored the lone goal for West (0-6, 0-5).

Track and field

Assumption girls sprint medley hits Drake standard: The Assumption girls sprint medley relay team cut more than a second off its time to hit the Drake Relays blue standard at the Assumption last chance meet Thursday.

The team of Alaina McConnell, Annika Kotula, Bella Motley and Morgan Jennings finished in 1:50.01 to just edge a quartet from Dubuque Wahlert.

The Assumption 1,600 relay quartet of Macie Ripslinger, Jennings, Motley and Kotula also finished first at the meet in 4:08.74 but didn't better its Drake seed time.

Assumption, which finished fifth in the girls team scores with 77 points, also got seconds from its 3,200 relay team of Ripslinger, Skylar Hoffman, Elia O'Neill and Jada Hoffman and its 800 relay team of McConnell, Motley, Maggie Johnson and Kelly Grobstich.

Jennings also finished second in the 400 meter dash for the Knights, but her 59.51 clocking was a bit shy of the Drake cutoff.

Camanche's Gracie Sanderson put herself into Drake contention, although falling short of the blue standard with a second-place jump of 17-feet-2 inches.

Allison Kenneavy also won the shot put for Camanche with a throw of 36-7.

On the boys side, the fourth place Knights got a victory from Collin Duax in the 800 in a time of 2:12.89.

The Knights' 400-meter relay was also victorious in a time of 44.05 behind Cale Preston, Derrick Bass, Jackson Wohlers and Angelo Jackson.

Their sprint medley relay quartet of Preston, Bass, Wohlers and Lane Gerard also took second in 1:40.20.

The Knights' third place time of 1:31.89 in the 800 relay also put them into Drake contention, albeit short of the blue standard, with the quartet of Preston, Bass, Wohlers and Jackson.

